重明鸟 BRIGHT BIRD PC Latest Version Free Download

重明鸟 Bright Bird is a Action, Adventure and also RPG ready COMPUTER launched by bilibili at 2020. Solve challenges to conserve the whole globe!

Step right into a globe where you will certainly become the hero to save it due to the fact that you address challenges, by discovering the bird.

There are some concerns that are mild, so I’ll quickly review my sight ~

Even though hand-drawn design format is utilized by the video game, it has details. Movements and also the personality placket are all-natural. The trees, lawn, and also homes loaded with info behind-the-scenes have a kind of realistic look versus the background of intimate shots and also areas. As a suit based upon tales and also misconceptions, some scenes arising at the center and also late stages will certainly likewise be geared up with everlasting life ~ a couple of structures and also blurry images in specific scenes made me think PEST prima facie view) p>>In specifically the specific very same time, due to the fact that the sporting activity stems from Chinese world, it certainly has numerous Chinese elements, personality outfits loaded with standard Chinese taste, Sanxingdui masks throughout the suit, Jiangnan water town-like cities and also houses travelling through the story, and also numerous various other Dragon patterns and also historic Chinese personalities. Sighed the growth group would not have finished ever before? The sensation is fairly gratifying.

DOWNLOAD NOW