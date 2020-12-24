Jennifer Lopez to reconsider the issue of marriage

.

© dpa

“Dirty Little Virus”

Iggy Pop composed a track regarding the Corona pandemic. In the currently online-published title “Dirty Little Virus” contrasts the American artist Covid -19 with a nineteen-year-old, which brings fatality, and also attempts to rhyme like”Grandfather is dead, Trump instead” “For me, the Virus has brought everything to a halt. It is the great thing intended for almost a year, my life and the lives of other people. If there is a people of the year, it would be the Virus,“ said Pop in an accompanying video. The 73-year-old “Godfather of Punk”, wrote the title, along with Leron Thomas, who plays in the trumpet. The last Pop had worked in the past year for his Album “Free” with the Texas jazz trumpeter with each other. (ceh.)