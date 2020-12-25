Crysis 2 Maximum Edition Full Version Free Download

Aliens are annihilating New York City, just you have actually obtained the modern technology to live. Adapt in genuine time with the extraordinary Nanosuit 2 Stealth, Armor and also Power abilities, after that carry out the unusual threat in such a way a typical soldier can just imagine.

Crysis 2 redefines the aesthetic standard for console and also COMPUTER systems at the city forest of New York City.Be The Weapon Contains 4 Limited Edition opens: Bonus XP– Access to pre-programmed programs plus a tailored course.

Scar tool Skin– Scar assault rifle electronic camouflage. Weapon Attachment– Day 1 access to mark hologram decoy. Unique Platinum Card Dog Tag– Display your very own multiplayer ranking and also statistics. Contains Retaliation and also Decimation loads: Total of 9 included Multiplayer maps urging all video game settings. Two brand-new tools– FY71 Assault Rifle and also M18 Smoke Grenade.

DOWNLOAD NOW