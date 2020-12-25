KOJOUJI iOS/APK Full Version Free Download

KOJOUJI Free Download

SUMMARY: Kojouji is a sci-fi survival-terror puzle video game that happens in a deserted mill. The sporting activity has numerous outcome based upon the success of this individual, that will certainly progress with the video game honestly. The individual would certainly require to locate the means to end up the purposes as well as obtain the whole closing.

RUN-THROUGHS: The lead character is an investigative employed to situate an absent male that is used in security in a mill. He continues to research study this person location by seeing his workplace, where he discovers the location is deserted as well as contamined by hazardous gases. Throughout his examination, he uncovers that the reality sustaining this area as well as discovers that there are a whole lot much more unsafe points hidden from the midsts of this deserted manufacturing facility.

