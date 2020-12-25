Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge iOS Latest Version Free Download

How To Install

A crash on the orbit of this world Gravos is the start level of a memorable expertise with loads of pleasure and luxuriate in for the classics. Willy, the space sweeper, was simply supposed to choose up the wreckage of this AC-137 freight boat, however he quickly discovered one thing fairly cluttered was brewing on the floor Gravos, additionally inside its sophisticated cave system.

Willy Jetman; Astromonkey’s Revenge is a 2D expertise within the purest Metroidvania design that welcomes platforms with ferocious shooter mechanisms and RPG elements.

Update your toolbox and jetpack means to realize unexplored areas of Gravos. Conquer the administrators which can be hardest. Attain for glory. By regaining the objects out of the AC-137 cargo 14, area Recycling: Earn cash. Equipped and prepared for exercise: Pick your favorite weapon from a large arsenal which incorporates machine gun, flame thrower, beam gun and grenades. Speak on the tavern for hints to the locals and see the PeachStore to unlock benefits in alternate for decorations.

DOWNLOAD NOW