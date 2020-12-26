DUMB FIGHT PC Latest Version Free Download

FOOLISH BATTLE is a Casual, Adventure as well as Action Match for COMPUTER. Fight in an enjoyable fashion with your colleagues!

An insane as well as stupid gameplay where you’re going to obtain with each other as much as 8 buddies as well as begin dealing with in a fashion that is amusing.

“Dumb Fight” is a local multiplayer video game( NO SOLITARY GAMER SETTING). Players require to limit all sorts of funny-looking as well as stupid babies to dominate competitors off for obtaining the significant victor, by hammer weapon!Supports Remote Play Whatever you require is simply one bundle of FOOLISH BATTLE, friends can play you from another location. Please search in below for even more information extremely ruptured battel, continuously satisfaction from 2-8 players.ヽ( ✿ ﾟ ▽ ﾟ) ノ

Possessing a cheerful as well as amazing fight with your diving right into a coach in a day. Continue mounting the others in phantom setting also when you’re out.ﾍ( ﾟ ∀ ﾟﾍ) As a ghost, consuming dices, having others are just a little bit of cake. Extremely phase outcome, misfortune is absolutely nothing. (⁰ ▿ ⁰) The tragic result is coming all over, everywhere, all sorts of this point would certainly be spoiled, see not to obtain in difficulty! Team fashion, your close friend that excels need to be penalized. (ಠ౪ಠ) Things to do with all the most effective gamer? This video game provides cost-free group design, one v.s that a Team isn’t a dream any longer.

Cute as well as entertaining personalities. Eazy to limit. Team competition. Physics-Based Combat System Multiple video game settings. Multiple stage concept.

DOWNLOAD NOW