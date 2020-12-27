https://gamingnewsanalyst.com/2020/07/07/day-of-the-tentacle-remastered-pc-latest-version-free-download/

Day of the Tentacle Remastered COMPUTER Latest Version Free Download

Day of the Tentacle Remastered Free Download COMPUTER Game Repack-Games Com Day of the Tentacle Remastered v1.1.10 Free Download COMPUTER Game in a Pre-Installed Day of the Tentacle Remastered Entire COMPUTER Download Game Repack-Games

Dr Fred’s altered purple arm is mosting likely to take control of the globe, as well as just you can quit him Originally launched by LucasArts in 1993 as a follow up to Ron Gilbert’s ground splitting Maniac Mansion,

Day of the Tentacle is a psychedelic, time taking a trip, computer animation challenge journey video game in which 3 unlikely good friends collaborate to stop a bad altered purple arm from taking control of the world

Today, over twenty years later on, Day of the Tentacle comes with a remastered version that has brand-new hand-drawn, high resolution art work, with remastered sound, sound as well as audio impacts (which the initial 90s marketing blurb referred to as’ wacky!’).

DOWNLOAD NOW