https://gamingnewsanalyst.com/2020/07/12/ark-survival-evolved-update-version-2-32-full-patch-notes-ps4-xbox-one-pc/

Ark Survival Evolved Update Version 2.32 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, COMPUTER)

Ark Survival Evolved upgrade variation 2.32 is readily available to download and install currently for PS4, Xbox One, and also COMPUTER. Here are the spot notes for this upgrade.

The upgrade for the video game applies a variety of insect repairs connected with memory concerns or the customer collapsing. You can obtain a peek at the thorough Ark Survival Evolved upgrade 2.32 spot notes listed below.

Ark Survival Evolved Update Version 2.32 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, COMPUTER)

Current ARK Official Client Version: v549.12

Current Version: v549.12 (NA just presently)– 06/28/2020

Xbox One Patch Notes

DOWNLOAD NOW