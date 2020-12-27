https://gamingnewsanalyst.com/2020/07/12/no-mans-sky-update-version-2-55-full-patch-notes-ps4-xbox-one-pc/

No Man’s Sky Update Version 2.55 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, COMPUTER)

No Man’s Sky upgrade variation 2.55 is offered to download and install today for PS4, Xbox One, and also COMPUTER. Here are the total spot notes for this upgrade.

Hello, Games has actually upgraded the sporting activity to obtain PS4, Xbox One, and also COMPUTER executing a variety of repairs for this. They have actually fixed a web link issue on Windows 7, enhancing crossplay, and also updated some matchmaking regulations.

Get the total No Man’s Sky upgrade 2.55 spot notes underneath.

Fixed multiplayer web links on Windows 7.

Crossplay gamers today disclose a various symbol relying on their phase.

Fixed PS4 good friends revealing a gamemode symbol when playing in non English languages.

Repair for crossplay good friends not being joinable if they remain in a team.

Upgraded matchmaking concepts to make entrance halls of the appropriate dimension.

The video game is offered for Xbox One PS4, and also COMPUTER.

