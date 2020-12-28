https://gamingnewsanalyst.com/2020/07/18/death-stranding-for-pc-update-1-0-1-patch-notes/

Death Stranding For COMPUTER Update 1.0.1 Patch Notes

Death Stranding has actually gotten its first upgrade 1.0.1 on COMPUTER. Here are the spot notes for this upgrade that’s readily available to download and install for COMPUTER.

The upgrade for the sporting activity attempts repairs consisting of security improvements and also insect repairs. 1 repair that’s mentioned in the spot notes is very closely connected with examining CPU in start-up. Take a peek at this Death Stranding upgrade 1.0.1 spot notes underneath.

The video game is readily available for COMPUTER, Xbox One, and also PS4.

DOWNLOAD NOW