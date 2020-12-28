https://gamingnewsanalyst.com/2020/07/18/fortnite-update-version-2-78-ps4-xbox-one-pc-switch-full-patch-notes/

Fortnite Update Version 2.78 Complete Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, COMPUTER, Change )

Fortnite upgrade variation 2.78 is readily available to download and install today for PS4, Xbox One, and also COMPUTER. Here are the spot notes for this upgrade.

The upgrade for your video game Save Your World setting, and also executes a variety of solutions for the Battle Royale,Mobile Get the complete information on Fortnite upgrade 2.78 spot notes underneath.

Battle Royale

Save the World

Mobile

The video game is readily available currently for PS4, Xbox One, and also COMPUTER.

DOWNLOAD NOW