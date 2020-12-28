https://gamingnewsanalyst.com/2020/07/18/gran-turismo-sport-full-patch-notes-update-version-1-61/

Gran Turismo Sport Full Patch Notes Update Version 1.61

Gran Turismo Sport updates variation 1.61 is offered to download and install today for PS4. Here are the spot notes for this upgrade.

The upgrade for your video game carries out a range of pest repairs as well as is offered to download and install. You might take a peek at the entire spot notes for Gran Turismo Sport upgrade 1.61 listed below.

Main Features Implemented

1.Livery Editor

— The Pilot Sport symbol from the high efficiency sporting activities tires of Michelin was included. The brand-new tire sticker label is found by picking’Wheel’ as well as’Tyre Sticker’ (Conventional Sticker) from the Livery Editor.

Additional Improvements as well asAdjustments

— Balance are made right into the slipstream setup’Actual’

— Various issues are resolved.

The video game is offered solely. It was developed by Polyphony Digital, that is dealing with GT7 for its PS5.

