https://gamingnewsanalyst.com/2020/07/18/one-piece-pirate-warriors-4-update-version-1-10-full-patch-notes-ps4-xbox-one-pc-switch/

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 Update Version 1.10 Total Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, COMPUTER, Change )

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 updates variation 1.10 is readily available to obtain currently for PS4, Xbox One, and also COMPUTER. Here are the spot notes.

Bandai Namco has actually updated the video game to variation 1.10 consisting of solution for DLC personalities. They likewise have actually provided some boosted the video game efficiency and also troubles with the sporting activity, or anything they imply by it.

Get the info on One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 upgrade 1.10 spot notes below.

The video game is readily available for Xbox One PS4, COMPUTER, and also Nintendo Switch.

DOWNLOAD NOW