https://gamingnewsanalyst.com/2020/07/18/one-punch-man-a-hero-nobody-knows-full-patch-notes-update-version-1-30/

One-Punch Person: A Hero Nobody Knows Update Version 1.30 Total Patch Notes

One-Punch Person: A Hero Nobody Knows upgrade variation 1.30 is offered to download and install today for PS4, Xbox One, as well as COMPUTER. Here are the spot notes for this upgrade.

Several modifications are carried out by the upgrade for your sporting activity. It supplies a Ruined Arena phase, boosts efficiency stability, video game stability. Get the details on a solitary Punch Man upgrade 1.30 spot notes below.

— Additional Ruined Stadium phase.

— Improved video game stability.

— Increased efficiency stability.

The video game is offered for COMPUTER, Xbox One, as well as PS4.

