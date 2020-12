Predator Hunting Grounds updates variation 1.14 is offered to download and install today for PS4. Here are the spot notes for this upgrade.

This upgrade includes killer Alpha and also Katana furthermore. For the total information regarding this upgrade, obtain the spot notes for Predator Hunting Grounds upgrade 1.14 listed below.

General

Maps

New Unlockable Cosmetics

The video game is offered currently for PS4 and also COMPUTER.

DOWNLOAD NOW