Upcoming PS4 Games We’re Eagerly Anticipating

Some mightily fantastic PS4 games are on their way in 2021 and beyond. Here is a look at the five we are most eagerly anticipating.

Skull & Bones

The piracy and naval warfare game Skull & Bones is due for release this spring, and it looks set to be one of the best pirate games seen in a while. It will be available on PS4, PS5, and other platforms. The tactical action game is played from a third-person perspective and is set in an open world environment. You take control of a pirate captain, who is customizable. You can sail the Indian Ocean on a single-player campaign or join up to five other players. If you cannot wait for Skull & Bones to come out, you can play other pirate games in the meantime, such as the Pirates Plenty slot game, which is available at Casumo online casino.

Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines 2

We have been waiting for seventeen years to see a sequel to Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines, and it is finally due for release in 2021. Like the original, Bloodlines 2 is an in-depth first-person RPG, although the sequel also includes alternating third-person views for contextual activities. Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 follows a protagonist living in Seattle who, along with other humans, is killed during a Mass Embrace where rogue vampires publicly attack humans. He is then revived as a “thinblood vampire” with some weak vampiric abilities.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The successor to the game Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and the sixth installment in the Lego Star Wars series of games, The Skywalker Saga is set for release this spring. It will be available on PS4, PS5, and other platforms. The game adapts all nine Star Wars movies. Unlike most Lego video games, where players advance through stories linearly, players of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga can choose to begin the game from any of the nine episodes and complete them in any order they wish. Like the game’s predecessor, it features various original actors for the voicing of characters, including Billy Dee Williams as the legendary Lando Calrissian.

Elden Ring

The release date for Elden Ring has yet to be announced, but we are eagerly anticipating this game. If, like most of the world, you are a fan of novelist George R. R. Martin’s Game of Thrones, you are sure to want to play this action RPG. It will be released for Windows and Xbox One as well as PS4. Elden Ring is a direct collaboration between George R. R. Martin and game director Hidetaka Miyazaki, who is most well-known for the Souls series of games. Miyazaki asked Martin if he would work on the game, giving the fantasy novelist free rein to create the overarching story of the dark fantasy’s universe. With two such greats collaborating, it seems unlikely that Elden Ring will be anything other than jaw-droppingly amazing.

The Elder Scrolls VI

Even though nothing is known about Elder Scrolls VI other than it is on the way sometime in the future, the game is still one of the most eagerly anticipated releases ever. The Elder Scrolls action RPG series of games, which take place in an open world with free-form gameplay, have taken the world by storm and won numerous awards. The series has sold more than 59 million games worldwide. Each game in the series takes place on the fictional continent of Tamriel, which is run by a Roman-like empire. The world contains pre-medieval real-world elements, the widespread use of magic, and many mythological creatures. Seeing as all five games and the several spin-offs are an absolute joy to play, The Elder Scrolls VI looks unlikely to disappoint.