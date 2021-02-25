Bag that bonus with these favourite games

When you’re playing slot games at an online casino, you’ll notice that new titles get added almost every day – and there will even be a section of the Slots library where you can check out all the latest releases, so you can play them before anyone else! But for some, logging in to an online casino is all about the fun of classic, or favourite games. So, we’re rounding up some of the most popular games out there, if you want to get a slice of the action! Plus, these games come with some incredible bonus features and eye-watering mega jackpots to keep you wanting more!

Age of the Gods

The Age of the Gods franchise is incredibly popular, and you’re sure to find a classic game centred around your favourite god or goddess. The Age of the Gods jackpot game is based upon the original title, but with the added bonus of a progressive jackpot, which is waiting to be won on any given spin – and starts from over £100,000!

Take a spin on the five reels, with 20 pay-lines available, and see if you’ve got what it takes to entice the gods such as Zeus, Poseidon and Hercules, to open the heavens and let it rain coins. Play starts from a meagre 0.20 credits and you’ll have the opportunity to take on one of the four bonus rounds, if you land three or more of your chosen god:

Athena: receive nine free spins and a random multiplier worth up to 5x your stake

receive nine free spins and a random multiplier worth up to 5x your stake Zeus: receive nine free spins and an increasing multiplier

receive nine free spins and an increasing multiplier Poseidon: receive nine free spins and up to five random wild icons on the reels

receive nine free spins and up to five random wild icons on the reels Hercules: receive nine free spins and watch on as Hercules will appear over the third reels, acting as a stacked wild

If you’re unable to influence the gods, there’s the ability to win anything between 12x and 10,000x your line bet – and of course, the progressive prize pot, which is guaranteed to put you on cloud nine!

Fishin’ Frenzy

This slot has had players hooked for some time, but Fishin’ Frenzy has now been given the Jackpot King touch, so players can reel in some even tastier wins! Gameplay is available from as little as 0.10 credits, and with 500x your wager, plus a progressive jackpot up for grabs, it’s time to cast your net!

Fans of the original title can expect to see all the usual symbols, from the low value, high-playing card symbols of 10 through to A, to fishing rods, bait boxes and of course, the fishing boat scatter. Similarly, the Free Spins bonus feature is still very much alive and well. Activate it by landing at least three scatters, to get anywhere between 10 and 20 free spins. And like the original, during free-play, you’ll have the opportunity to land instant cash prizes as well as multipliers – so long as the fisherman lands on the reels to cast his rod.

But what about the Jackpot King element? Well, land the iconic logo five times across the reels, and be transported to a new set of bonus reels. Here, you’ll have to hope you’re the catch of the day, as you aim to secure 15 crown symbols to go on to enter the Jackpot Wheel, where the bounty can be found.

So, the question now is: will you bite?