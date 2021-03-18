Game board with the RTX 3000 will make PC gaming all 4K

Two years have passed since PC users began to enjoy Raytracing technology in games like Metro Exodus or Control thanks to Nvidia’s RTX 2000 range of graphics cards. A long time in a market that does not stop evolving and that, with the arrival of the new generation of consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X), already needed a new batch of GPUs to continue caressing that utopian visual reality.

Nvidia has put an end to that wait. This past September 1, it presented its new GeForce RTX 30 Series range that, thanks to the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, represents the largest generational leap in the history of GeForce.

Shattering current performance records, GeForce RTX 3090, 3080, and 3070 graphics cards offer up to 2x better performance and 1.9x better power efficiency than the previous generation, based on Turing. GPUs leverage 2nd generation NVIDIA RTX – the world’s most powerful PC gaming platform – to deliver unprecedented AI and real-time ray tracing gameplay.

GEFORCE RTX 30 SERIES

GeForce RTX™ 30 Series GPUs give gamers and substance makers a definitive in the exhibition. Highlighting incredible Ampere, second-era NVIDIA RTX engineering, including new RT centers, Tensor centers, and streaming multiprocessors for the most sensible bar track designs and the most recent AI highlights.

Benefits Of Having NVIDIA 3000 Series

VICTORY MEASURED IN MILLISECONDS

INCREASE YOUR CREATIVITY

STREAM AS A PROFESSIONAL

DIRECTX 12 ULTIMATE

Less Game Lag For Smooth Gaming

Less Heating As Compared To Others

The Series has the potential to be the best GPU in the lineup for its price-to-performance figures. .The Series isn’t just positioned as a card for high-quality gaming; the performance on offer makes it a great option for high-quality gaming at high settings as well.

Additional Benefits And Features

8K HDR GAME: Connect, play, record, and watch amazing HDR with resolutions up to 8K.

GEFORCE EXPERIENCE: Record, Livestream, and share videos and screenshots with friends. Keep your drivers up to date and optimize your game settings.

GAME READY DRIVERS: Get the highest possible performance and the smoothest gaming experience, from the moment you start playing.

VIRTUAL REALITY: The graphics with the highest performance provide the smoothest and most immersive experiences in VR.

NVIDIA G -SYNC: Get a smooth, flicker-free gaming experience with an update speed of up to 360 Hz and HDR and more.

NVIDIA ANSEL: Transform screenshots into art with this powerful game photo mode that takes 360, HDR, and SR (super-resolution) images.

If you want to check out more and want to know detailed info about the new series. We are taking you to one of the best-buying Gaming PC With NVIDIA 3000 Series. With the help of this platform, you can compare your product and get the best out of it.

So go and checkout, if you are willing to check out the platform click here. Go Get your best product and enjoy!