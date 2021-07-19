Ariana Grande has fan day at Christina Aguilera concert

Christina Aguilera went back to the phase in the post-pandemic United States with 2 programs at the Hollywood Bowl this weekend break. Ariana Grande recognized saturday’s efficiency (7/17), and also had a follower evening like any type of various other.

The vocalist of “Positions” she stood right before the phase, come with by her spouse Dalton Gomez and also good friends, screaming and also worshipingChristina She also published a video clip on Instagram Stories, stating: “I love you, Christina Aguilera.”

See Ariana Grande’s documents on the program:

In this video clip you can see Ariana taking pleasure in christina aguilera’s program simply for her little hat! ☁

pic.twitter.com/SbBjxSRjTs — Ariana Journals Brazil (@ArianaJournals _) July 18, 2021

stunning! New picture of Ariana Grande with a follower at christina aguilera’s program inHollywood pic.twitter.com/HH5gdEwIui — Ariana Grande Brazil (@arianagrandebr) July 18, 2021

Watch video clips of the program:

Remember when they did a duet?

Ariana Grande constantly mentioned his appreciation forChristina Aguilera She has actually also mimicked the vocalist’s voice on a TELEVISION program, and also in 2016, both did a duet in the period 10 ending of”The Voice USA” At the moment, Christina was still the program’s instructor.

The vocalists shared the vocals in the track “Dangerous Woman”, among the successes of theAriana Grande Remind:

Ariana Grande additionally sustains Free Britney motion

Ariana Grande is the most recent musician that has actually signed up with the motion #FreeBritney, that wishes to take Britney Spears of his daddy’s guardianship and also to re-control his very own life. This occurred after the vocalist of “Positions” reposted in his Stories from Instagram the blog post that Britney made commemorating that she obtained the right to pick her legal representative and also giving thanks to followers for their assistance.

Along with the video clip, Ariana Grande placed numerous white hearts and also a “FREE BRITNEY” in caps secure!