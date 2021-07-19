Britney Spears says she won’t perform while her father controls her career

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Britney Spears stated she will certainly not do once more as lengthy as her papa manages her profession and also stated the guardianship she has actually undergone for the previous 13 years has “killed my dreams.”

Her remarks, made in an extensive Instagram blog post on Saturday, were the most up to date in a collection of public declarations concerning the guardianship that manages her individual and also economic life, which she pleads to finish.

“I’m not going to perform anytime soon on any stage with my father controlling what I wear, say or think,” created the “Piece of Me” entertainer.

“I much prefer to share videos, YES, from my living room rather than the stage in Vegas… I’m not going to put on strong makeup and try, try and try on stage and not be able to do the best with remixes of my songs for years,” she included.

The celebrity’s papa, Jamie Spears, is the single controller of her $60 million estate under the policies of the guardianship he asked for in 2008.

Spears, 39, and also her lawyer are yet to officially ask for an end to guardianship. The following hearing will certainly occur on September 29 in Los Angeles.

(By Jill Serjeant)

