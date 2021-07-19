Kylie Jenner announces new vegan version of her beauty products

Until two weeks ago, the famous beauty brand founded by Kylie Jenner, Kylie Cosmetics, had taken almost everything from their social networks, and took a break’ from Instagram. The fans were a little alarmed, but they knew something was going on.

Now the news has been revealed. After weeks of silence, Kylie Jenner has finally revealed that her products will gain new and much more free versions of animal cruelty.

The businesswoman says she was introduced to a new version of her lipsticks, the product that led to her brand fame and made her become a millionaire company.

Scheduled to be launched worldwide on July 15, Kylie’s brand has been revamped and all its products have entered the ‘clean movement’.

Through Kylie Cosmetics’ Instagram she announced that the brand has renewed itself and that the new line will be launched on July 15, ‘with cleaner and vegan formulas’.

“This means that there will be no animal oils, paraben or gluten, and we have banned a list of more than 1,600 ingredients from being used in the products, taking care that everything has a great pigmentation and presentation,” the brand explained to its more than 25 million followers.

“I’m proud to relaunch Kylie Cosmetics with all these new formulas that are clean and vegan,” commented the 22-year-old mogul.

“Innovation has emerged in recent years. When I created this line, it was important for me to use ‘clean’ ingredients, but without sacrificing the result. My new Lip Kit lasts 8 hours and is comfortable to use, and all our new formulas are wonderful. I’m excited for everyone to test the new products,” he said.

Thinking of children

According to OK magazine! it is possible that soon the Kardashian-Jenner family may announce the arrival of another baby. A source said Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been planning to give a little brother to their three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster since the beginning of this year when they reportedly reconnected.

The informant claims that Kylie might already be expecting her second baby.

“She and Travis have always been on the same page, and now they are more than determined that it may be the right time. Stormi understands things better and is very excited”, explains the source.

On Father’s Day, celebrated on Sunday, June 20 in the United States, Kylie shared a beautiful photo of her and Travis, and daughter Stormi. In the image she affectionately kisses her boyfriend to wish her a happy father’s day:

“One day is not enough to honor the father you are. We are very blessed to have you,” he said.