Linden does shooting with Demi Lovato’s hairstylist

Credits: Brunini

Living in Los Angeles where she is examining English as well as taking dancing courses, the vocalist linden took one more huge action in his occupation by going into the picture workshop with none besides Caesar DeLeön Ram îrez, hair stylist renowned for generating essays of significant global celebs. In the specialist educational program are renowned as Demi Lovato, Kylie Janner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Karol G, Ciara, to name a few. The vocalist’s wedding rehearsal was hung on Saturday (17 ). She shared a psychological account on social media sites.

During her period examining outside, Linden intends to tape a clip created as well as shot by her. “I plan to record a clip out here, but a very intimate clip, which I literally record even by cell phone. No overproduction, but rather show my vision here in Los Angeles to the guys who are accompanying me” claims the musician.