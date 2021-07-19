Messi with Copa América cup is the most liked sports post on Instagram

With over 20 million sort, messi’s image with Copa Am érica mug ends up being Instagram’s most suched as sporting activities message Photo: Leomessi/Instagram

This Sunday (18 ), lionel messi’s message with the Copa Am érica mug went beyond the mark of 20 million sort onInstagram With this, it ends up being the uploading of sporting activities with even more “likes” on the social media network, going beyond the homage of Cristiano Ronaldo to Diego Maradona, presently with greater than 19 million responses.

After pounding Brazil in the last of the continental competitors last Saturday (10 ), the Argentine celebrity shared his joy after winning his very first title with the argentine expert group: “How beautiful madness! That’s amazing, thank God! WE ARE CHAMPIONS * *** * * * * ! Come on *****! #VamosArgentina (sic)”.

The Instagram message counted, up until the magazine of this message, greater than 20.3 million sort.

Now in 2nd location, Cristiano Ronaldo’s homage to Diego Maradona has greater than 19.8 million responses on the social media network. “Today I say goodbye to a friend and the world bids farewell to an eternal genius. One of the best of all time. An unparalleled magician. It leaves too soon, but leaves a legacy without limits and a void that will never be filled. Rest in peace, ace. You will never be forgotten,” composed Portuguese after the fatality of the Argentine idolizer on November 25 in 2014.

In the general position of the social media network, Messi’s message currently inhabits the sixth setting, one over cristiano’s image. First, the photo of an egg cooperated January 2019 collects greater than 55 million sort, greater than double the 2nd location, the wedding event image of Ariana Grande uploaded by the vocalist in May this year.

Closing the leading 5, are the last message of rap artist XXX Tentacion prior to being killed (25.4 million sort), the very first image of blonde Billie Eilish (23.1 million sort) as well as one more message by the American musician in her essay for Vogue publication (22 million sort).