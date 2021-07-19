New songs: Shakira, Canal Unreal, Natalie Imbruglia, MAK LONDON and The Driver Era

Shakira is back with the solitary “Don’t Wait Up”, which shows up gone along with by a clip launched on YouTube.

The video clip blends scenes taped mixed-up and also photos of the Colombian musician appreciating a celebration.

The uniqueness comes greater than a year after the launch of the tune “Me Gusta” and also 7 months after Shakira’s partnership with Black Eyed Peas in “Girl Like Me”.

The vocalist’s newest cd was El Dorado, 2017.

Unreal Channel

The band Unreal Channel, led by the vocalist Martin Sorrondeguy, launched on the Platform Bandcamp his self-titled launching cd. On the cd, the diva of the hardcore teams Los Crudos and also Limp Wrist sings in Spanish.

Unreal Channel by Canal Unreal

Natalie Imbruglia

Pop symbol, Natalie Imbruglia is back with a tune that has actually co-authored Albert Hammond Jr., of the The Strokes.

“Maybe It’s Great” is an additional sneak peek of Firebird, the vocalist’s initial cd in 6 years which is set up to get here on September 24.

Natalie additionally specified that dealing with Albert was “a dream come true” and also applauded the artist’s “energetic guitar”, which included in the tune’s “80s VHS” environment.

MAK LONDON

After the launching with the solitary “Empress”, the vocalist MAK LONDON launches the clip created the track“Cut Ya Clean” The launch is motivated by the hazardous connections existing in the collection Bridgerton, from Netflix, and also the video clip was guided by the musician herself.

“I think we can all attest that we have people around us who don’t make us feel good. This song is about getting these people out of your life. I was very inspired by ‘Bridgerton’ when it came to creating the video – as the series also portrays social circles that are not healthy – and most of the ‘betrayals’ happen behind the back. There are references to this in the music video I directed and produced,” claims MAK, whose baptismal name is Magdalena.

The Driver Era

The Ross bros and also Rocky Lynch with their alternate pop task The Driver Era, launched the video for the tune “Heaven Angel”.

In the video clip, the bros walk with los angeles evening in a timeless exchangeable automobile as well as likewise reveals a ballerina that becomes magic, stood for by Leah McCall, of the Los Angeles Ballet.

“That’s what we’ve been preparing for over the years. We have always wanted to write and produce an album entirely on our own and now we have the confidence and experience to do that. We’re very proud to have done it alone after all these years,” rough claims.