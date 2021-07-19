Singer Linden does photo shoot with hairstylist of the Kardashian clan

Living in Los Angeles, where she is examining English as well as taking dancing courses, vocalist Linden got in the picture workshop with none besides César DeLeön Ram îrez, hairdresser renowned for generating essays by significant global stars.

In the educational program of the specialist are renowned as Demi Lovato, Kylie Janner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Karol G, Ciara, to name a few. The vocalist’s wedding rehearsal was hung on Saturday (17 ). She shared a psychological account on social networks.

I’m today doing a picture shoot in Los Angeles with Cesar Ram îrez hairdresser de Demi Lovato, Xtina, Ciara, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Karol G. thanks! — Tilia (@tiliaoficial) July 17, 2021

During her period examining outside, Linden intends to tape a clip created as well as shot by her. “I plan to record a clip out here, but a very intimate clip, which I literally record even by cell phone. No overproduction, but rather showing my vision here in Los Angeles to the guys who are accompanying me”, states the musician.

