BTS and Justin Bieber catapult k-pop billionaire’s fortune – GQ

The South Korean team BTS (Photo: GC Images)

In 2005, business of after that-South Korean songs manufacturer Bang Si- hyuk was so reduced that ability dropped in his workplace just to play online tennis suits on the business’s Nintendo Wii, situated inSeoul It cuts to July this year and also Bang, the billionaire behind the BTS sensation (Korean pop’s successful child band), holds a total assets of concerning $3.2 billion, bloomberg paper records today.

Bang’s lot of money swelled greater than increased given that October in 2015, when Big Hit (currently Hybe Co.) opened its initial public offering on the Korean stock market – the biggest in the last 3 years on the nation’s securities market. At the moment, the paper determined its riches at around US$ 1.5 billion. From after that to today, it’s a 131% enter much less than a year.

His condition as a main billionaire, incidentally, is current: just in June his name concerned count in the index of Asian millionaires of Forbes publication.

Bang Si- hyuk (left), proprietor of the BTS manufacturing business and also a k-pop billionaire (Photo: Korea Exchange using Getty Images)

The efficiency is, obviously, because of the constant success and also documents of BTS (which, a lot more lately, have actually racked up a document touch of weeks on top of the Billboard graphes with the solitary Butter). But it likewise pertains to the $1.05 billion acquisition of Ithaca Holdings, an American corporation that possesses the civil liberties to Western strikes such as Justin Bieber and also Ariana Grande.

“Hybe has shown itself capable of bringing other entertainment players to her side,” Korean expert Sungho Park informs the paper. The purchase, introduced in April, signals to financiers a determination to broaden business past BTS, a team whose initial document was greatly in charge of stabilizing bang si-hyuk’s Big Hit accounts in 2013 and also which, in the initial fifty percent of 2020, still made up 88% of its income, according to going public files in October.

Bang Si- hyuk was not the just one to gain the laurels of the IPO and also the United States/South Korea air bridge. Today each of bts’ 7 participants holds an equivalent risk in Hybe, valued at $18.5 million. According to Bloomberg, Ariana Grande and also Justin Bieber likewise each have a collection of shares in the business, approximated at $14.5 million.