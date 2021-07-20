Check out the lyrics to Don’t Wait Up, Shakira’s new single

The Colombian is back. Shakira debuts her brand-new track, “Don’t Wait Up”, at twelve o’clock at night tomorrow (16 ), on electronic systems. The video of the track gets here quickly after, at 11am (Brasilia time). To go heating up the engines for the best of the hit, SBR releases firsthand in Brazil the verses of the musician’s brand-new worldwide hit.

“Don’t Wait Up” was generated by Shakira and also Ian Kirkpatrick and also the verses created by the duo, along with authorEmily Warren

Check out the complete letter:

Do you keep in mind exactly how we brightened the area

And exactly how you really felt prior to you fulfilled all my various state of minds

And currently I drive you crazy when I strike you with the fact

Oh- oh-oh-oh

[Pre-Chorus]

Don’t allow ya mind assume it’s another person, another person

I require to do something for myself, oh

[Chorus]

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up

Don’t hesitate or assume that it’s late, yes

You’ll endure it’s simply one evening

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up, ah, ah, ah

[Verse 2]

Why will not you take down your phone and also look me in the eye?

Got all spruced up for you, yet you appear so busy

Maybe area, it’s all it takes

It’s time to repair us

[Pre-Chorus]

Don’t lеt ya mind assume it’s somebody elsе, another person

I require to do something for myself, oh

[Chorus]

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up

Don’t hesitate or assume that it’s late, yes

You’ll endure it’s simply one evening

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up, ah, ah, ah

[Bridge]

First I kissed you

Then I angered at you

‘Cause I desire I

Be delighted without you

If I ditch you

Then perhaps you would certainly comprehend

Then perhaps you would certainly comprehend

[Pre-Chorus]

I require to do something for myself, oh

[Chorus]

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up

Don’t hesitate or assume that it’s late, yes

You’ll endure it’s simply one evening

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up, ah, ah, ah, ah