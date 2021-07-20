Inclusion of Brazilian funk in generic category of the Latin Grammy arrives late and without strength to raise stars of the ‘batidão’ | Mauro Ferreira’s Blog

♪ evaluation ” Madonna has already shown her daughters the batidão mc kevinho and has already invited Anitta to record funk on the american artist’s latest album, Madame X (2019).

The Canadian rapper Drake has already contacted Kevin O Chris to record remix of funkeiro carioca music, She’s like (2019), risking even verses in Portuguese. Since 2019, Ludmilla has been collaborating with Cardi B, among other international connections.

Finally, the recognition of Brazilian funk by the Latin Recording Academy – an institution promoting Latin Grammy – it is already late, at least two years late, and without the strength to do something relevant to gender already propagated on a global scale.

Announced on Sunday, July 18, and celebrated on social media by stars identified with the batidão, the inclusion of national funk in the Urban music – the rhythm stakes of the Latin Grammy stakes in which genres such as rap, reggaeton, R&B and trap are also played – strictly altering the status of Brazilian funk and the artists associated with it.

Yes, this inclusion is likely to generate any nominations for Anitta, Ludmilla and Cia. from the 22nd edition of Latin Grammy. But so what? The award itself has always been insignificant in the Brazilian market, as it is shaped to prioritize music produced in Spanish (not by chance, there are specific categories for the recording production of Brazil since the first edition of the Latin Grammy).

Anitta, for example, will only have real status change if she wins a 2022 General Grammy nomination with the single Girl from Rio (2021).