Irina Shayk shows off her daughter at a glance in photo taken by dad Bradley Cooper – Monet

Model Irina Shayk in a picture taken by star Bradley Cooper with the unique look of their child (Photo: Instagram)

Russian design Irina Shayk entertained her followers and also fans on social media sites by sharing a picture on Instagram with the unique involvement of her 4-year-old child,Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper In the subtitle of the document, the European star attributed the picture to her ex-boyfriend and also Lea’s daddy, American star Bradley Cooper.

“My dream, by Riccardo Tisci,” the design created in the picture subtitle, pointing out the burberry developer in charge of her appearance. Then came the debt to the ex-spouse: “Photo of Dad”.

Model Irina Shayk and also star Bradley Cooper on a stroll with their child in New York (Photo: Getty Images)

In the photo, while Shayk takes the cam seriously, devoted to maintaining the concentrate on her job as a design, little Lea shows up drawing and also attempting to obtain her mom’s interest.

Shayk and also Cooper dated in between 2015 and also 2019, yet continued to be good friends after the break up and also elevate their child with each other.

Model Irina Shayk (Photo: Instagram)

Prior to the picture with the unique involvement of little Lea, the design had actually shared various other pictures of her with the high-end appearance of burberry’s 2021 collection.

Model Irina Shayk (Photo: Instagram)

Also the ex-girlfriend of Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, Shayk claimed in a current meeting with The Sunday Times that she is solitary and also has no connection visible, not trying to find an other half.

Russian design Irina Shayk walking in New York with her child, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper (Photo: Getty Images)

“I never thought I needed a man in my life to be complete as a woman,” the design claimed. “Maybe it’s something to do with losing my very young father. If I can live without my father since I was 14, I can live without a guy.”

“I really believe in the tradition of marriage. But should I go out looking for a husband? No, no, no, no, no, He better meet me on my couch watching TV.”

