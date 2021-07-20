Jennifer Lopez releases the track “Cambia El Paso” with Alejandro Rauw

– ADVERTISING AND MARKETING –



The vocalist and also starlet Jennifer Lopez launched on Monday (05 ), on all streaming systems, her brand-new music job qualified “Cambia El Paso”, collaboration made with Alejandro Rauw.

The unpublished had actually remained in the jobs considering that June 26, when Jennifer Lopez shared a intro onInstagram Soon after, numerous reels with photos of a feasible video were launched. In the video clips, the musician dancings and also studies the waters of a deserted coastline.

JLo’s last solitary was the track “In The Morning”, launched in November 2020. Already in very early 2021, the vocalist Performed “This Land Is Our Land”, by Woody Guthrie, throughout the launch event of the present President of the United States, Joe Biden.

Listen to “Cambia El Paso” in the gamer at the end of the blog post or on your recommended system below

