Kylie Jenner’s three-year-old daughter Stormi is “working on her own secret brand”

Stormi Webster is just 3 years of ages, yet a cosmetics realm to acquire. Kylie Jenner has actually disclosed that her little girl is currently “working on her own secret brand” which she also has “her own office”.

In a video clip, shared on Youtube, the 23-year-old businesswoman disclosed what her daily life resembles with her little girl: rise at 7am, prepare, have morning meal and also most likely to collaborate for Kylie Cosmetics head office.

“She has her own office, where she does all her business,” he disclosed. The ‘workplace’ is an area full of playthings, with tables and also chairs ideal for the dimension of a kid and also it exists that the woman “works in a small secret brand”.

“She’s going to launch a little secret brand soon, something we’ve been working on for some time now,” claimed Kris and also Caitlyn Jenner’s youngest little girl.

“Stormi is my legacy. I’m uplifting her to be smart, kind and motivated. Maybe one day she’ll take over Kylie Cosmetics? If she wants to,” he included.

Little Stormi is the outcome of Kylie Jenner’s partnership with rap artist Travis Scott.