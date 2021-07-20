Shakira causes uproar on the internet after changing profile picture; See!

Colombiana has actually not launched a workshop cd because 2017 and also her last launch was Girl Like Me, with Black Eyed Peas, in mid-2020

The long-awaited solitary return of Shakira is closer than ever before. After 4 lengthy years awaiting the follower to the roaring cd El Dorado, the Colombian lastly appears to begin a brand-new period in her imaginative profession after having actually transformed, completely quickly, the account photo of all social media networks last Monday (12 ). She likewise repaired a web link that guides followers to make a “pre-save” of her tune which will certainly more than likely be launched following Friday (16 ).

Profile photo transformed.|Photo: Reproduction.

Shakira modifications profile image from social media networks and also followers hypothesize start of brand-new period

Speculation regarding his 12th workshop cd has actually not begun just recently. Since Shakira’s efficiency at the Super Bowl in 2020, assumptions for her cd to expand, specifically when she launched, virtually by shock, the buzz solitary Me Gusta, in collaboration with Anuel AA weeks prior to the halftime program at the biggest showing off occasion in the United States, which starred withJennifer Lopez However, as the pandemic burst out, whatever appeared to transform strategies.

Even so, the Latin queen was delighted by the ecstasy of followers for brand-new songs, that increased hashtag requesting information from the vocalist. In social media sites messages, she declared to be in the workshop working with brand-new songs.

In truth, she had not been existing. Even taking part in the tune Girl Like Me, from the Black Eyed Peas, which appeared in June 2020 this year, she mentioned that she was “cooking something”, that is, she was preparing unpublished product. Since after that, numerous reports started to appear that Shakira would certainly be making prep work for the title track of the brand-new cd, consisting of taping a video in the Tenerife Islands, Spain, in May this year.

Recently, in a meeting with Vogue Mexico, publication which was the cover of the month of July, the Barranquillera stated he prepared songs to be launched later on this month. Apparently, the track was generated by Ian Kirkpatrick, that generated Hits exactly how New Rules and also Don’t Start Now, dua lipa, and also Bad Liar, by Selena Gomez.

The name of the tune is not yet recognized, not to mention the information bordering the video, however reports indicate a very early period with english solo tune which, according to the popstar, it appears completely various from its previous tunes.

On the net, followers rapidly placed Shakira’s name on among one of the most spoken about subjects at Brazil and also worldwide degree, and also in over 20 nations. Several individuals also explained resemblances in between the vocalist’s account symbol and also the flag of lesbian satisfaction, which complies with the exact same shade combination.

Just in instance, it deserves taking note of what Latin America’s greatest popstar needs to reveal, which can appear later on today. All signs are that financial investment and also dedication for Shakira and also her group were not doing not have to generate among one of the most awaited launches of the year.

By Renato Freitas de Menezes – Fala! Federal University of Acre