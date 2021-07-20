Shakira releases cover, title and date of new single!

It’s authorities currently! After revealing a pre-save packed with enigma, Shakira revealed name, cover as well as launch day of their following solitary. Entitled “Don’t Wait Up”, the track will certainly be introduced this Friday (16/07), in beachy environment as well as a great deal of browse. At the very least that’s what supplies the advertising picture! The musician inhabits the facility of the picture, holding a slab inside the sea.

Earlier, the Colombian vocalist, acknowledged on social media sites as Robin Hood of Latin America, shared a video clip disclosing the lead solitary from her brand-new age: “Don’t Wait Up” it will certainly be the initial track of the twelfth cd of the musician, which never ever lets down in her jobs.

The brand-new age is closer than we pictured! Shakira made the most of the start of the week to relocate socials media sharing web link to the pre-save of the brand-new solitary that is to show up as well as trading the character of their systems, along with trading the character of their socials media.

To make followers much more ecstatic for the launch, the cover of the Colombian musician’s songs playlist spotify has actually likewise been effectively upgraded. In the advertising picture still unpublished, the vocalist shows up in a straightforward present, aboard a switch shirt.