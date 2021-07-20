With 100 entries on the Hot 100, Justin Bieber wins new record

Justin Bieber is a graph champ! The vocalist is advertising a collaboration with the Australian musician The Kid Laroi called “Stay“, which has actually simply debuted in 3rd location in the Billboard Hot 100 The outstanding launching would certainly currently be create for event, yet with this, the Canadian gets to an essential mark generally songs graph of the United States.

This is the 100th track by the “Peaches” entertainer in one of the most questioned position of the American sector. Such an entrance makes Justin, at the age of 27, the youngest musician to get to such a mark.

@justinbieber has actually currently made 100 complete entrances on the Hot 100. He comes to be the youngest musician to attain this landmark. — graph information (@chartdata) July 19, 2021

As formerly reported, “Stay” is additionally the 24th track with Bieber’s vocals arriving 10 graph. Only 13 musicians took care of to get to or exceed this variety of entrances in the Top 10. The stellar hall is composed of Drake (45 entrances), Madonna (38 ), The Beatles (34 ), Rihanna (31 ), Michael Jackson (30 ), Taylor Swift (29 ), Mariah Carey (28 ), Stevie Wonder (28 ), Janet Jackson (27 ), Elton John (27 ), Lil Wayne (25) and also Elvis Presley (25 ). Justin Bieber is additionally the youngest.

“Stay” is a leader in streaming

The Kid LAROI track with Justin Bieber hit 34.7 million streams in the United States in its launch week. This put the track at # 1 on the Streaming Songs graph. His launching on the Hot 100 simply had not been much better due to the fact that BTS got on much better in downloads.

Justin Bieber goes back to be leader of month-to-month audiences on Spotify

Singer Justin Bieber is back on spotify’s throne. It defeated 71.14 million month-to-month audiences on the streaming solution, surpassing The Weeknd, which remained in the lead hereof. The Weeknd is currently the second musicians with the greatest variety of month-to-month audiences: 71.08 million.

CHECK OUT THE POSITION:

01) Justin Bieber– 71.14 million month-to-month audiences

02) The Weeknd– 71.08 million month-to-month audiences

03) Dua Lipa– 67.38 million month-to-month audiences

04) Ed Sheeran– 64.59 million month-to-month audiences

05) Ariana Grande– 61.27 million month-to-month audiences

06) Olivia Rodrigo– 60.27 million month-to-month audiences

07) J Balvin– 59.06 million month-to-month audiences

08) Doja Cat – 57.89 million month-to-month audiences

09) DaBaby – 55.24 million month-to-month audiences

10) Bruno Mars – 54.50 million month-to-month audiences