Ariana Grande announces two final songs from the live special

Fans are delighting in the unique real-time efficiencies that Ariana Grande produced VEVO. The video clips are being launched progressively, yet it’s not over yet! There’s much more coming! The vocalist introduced on Tuesday (20) that will certainly launch 2 even more video clips. The tracks selected are “off the table“, collaboration with The Weeknd, as well as the hit “Positions“.

See the days:

July 21 (Wednesday)– “off the table”

July 22 (Thursday) – “positions”

Previously, the tracks launched were, in the order: “Pov“, “safety net“, “My hair” as well as”34+35” These were the sneak previews of the age, which was extremely effective also without circulation in TELEVISION programs or honors.

Ariana Grande has follower day at Christina Aguilera show

Christina Aguilera went back to the phase in the post-pandemic United States with 2 programs at the Hollywood Bowl this weekend break. Ariana Grande recognized saturday’s efficiency (7/17), as well as had a follower evening like any kind of various other.

The vocalist of “Positions” she stood right before the phase, come with by her hubby Dalton Gomez as well as buddies, yelling as well as worshipingChristina She also published a video clip on Instagram Stories, claiming: “I love you, Christina Aguilera.”

See Ariana Grande’s documents on the program:

In this video clip you can see Ariana delighting in christina aguilera’s program simply for her little hat! ☁

pic.twitter.com/SbBjxSRjTs — Ariana Journals Brazil (@ArianaJournals _) July 18, 2021

gorgeous! New picture of Ariana Grande with a follower at christina aguilera’s program inHollywood pic.twitter.com/HH5gdEwIui — Ariana Grande Brazil (@arianagrandebr) July 18, 2021

Watch video clips of the program:

Remember when they did a duet?

Ariana Grande constantly mentioned his appreciation forChristina Aguilera She has actually also copied the vocalist’s voice on a TELEVISION program, as well as in 2016, both did a duet in the period 10 ending of”The Voice USA” At the moment, Christina was still the program’s instructor.

The vocalists shared the vocals in the track “Dangerous Woman”, among the successes of theAriana Grande Remind: