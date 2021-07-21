“Broke my heart”: AJ (Backstreet Boys) recalls last encounter with Britney Spears

the Backstreet Boys are likewise on the side of Britney Spears as well as protect the hashtag #FreeBritney

The participants of the McLean A.J. as well as Nick Carter got involved the other day (14) of the Andy Cohen on SiriusXM radio as well as discussed the guardianship that protects against the vocalist from having control over her very own life. AJ stated:

My ideas as well as petitions are with her. I’m 100% Britney group. Back at first of guardianship, when everything occurred 13 years earlier, I might in some way understand probably with her family members. But to have actually proceeded for as long is inadmissible. I believe it’s crazy. It’s totally harsh.

For AJ, one of the most stunning was when, on June 23 in a hearing prior to the court, the 39-year-old vocalist stated she was not permitted to eliminate her IUD so she might attempt to obtain expectant once more.

AJ made use of terms like “physical abuse” as well as “grotesque” to condemn the restrictions that britney outlined.

He likewise exposed that he was the pop queen’s next-door neighbor for some time which both often visited the very same shopping mall as well as the very same cupcake store. However, when faced with the “prison” they place Britney, AJ never ever saw her once more. “It broke my heart,” stated the 43-year-old celebrity.

Backstreet Boys

AJ McLean as well as Nick Carter joined the Andy Cohen Live to speak about the Las Vegas home of theBackstreet Boys

