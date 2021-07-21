Do you know what Madonna and Shakira have in common?

Timeless success is for minority! Breaking all the guidelines considering that the 1980s, Madonna constructed a realm and also led the way for various other vocalists. Shakira, subsequently, damaged the obstacles of language revealing the toughness of Latin society to the globe from the 1990s. But aside from the roaring success, both have another thing alike!

Did you recognize that both are the just women musicians that have clips with greater than 100 million sights on You Tube of 4 various years? This accomplishment, till after that, had actually just been attained by Michael Jackson and also Eminem.

Because it took him a long period of time to arrange his videography on You Tube, Madonna builds up just 9 video clips that go beyond the 100 million mark, such as “Papa Don’t Preach“, “Like A Prayer“, “Vogue” and also “4th Minutes“.

currently Shakira, which wound up browsing in the You Tube boom in the 2000s, has greater than 40 clips over 100 million. “Can’t Remember do Forget You” with Rihanna, which went viral this year with TikTok, has greater than 1.1 billion sights While “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)“, which was the topic of the 2010 World Cup, numbers with 1.8 billion.

But for you to much better comprehend this distinct accomplishment of both musicians on You Tube, the POPline apart 4 video from various years for every. Check:

Madonna

“La Isla Bonita” (1987)– 461 million sights

In 2020 “La Isla Bonita” has actually come to be one of the most watched clip of Madonna and also has actually remained in the limelight since. With spanish components and also tunes that bring setups of Caribbean tools, the video clip reveals the vocalist enlivening a young spiritual and also a Latin professional dancer.

“Frozen” (1998) – 100 million

The video “Frozen“, from the cd “Ray of Light“, was the last of the vocalist to strike the mark up until now of this magazine. In February of this year the clip was remastered in HD, which enabled even more information in its aesthetic function than in the analog variation. Winner of the 1998 Visual Effects VMA, it complies with as a follower fave.

“Hung Up” (2005) – 318 million

“Hung Up” is among the best successes of Madonna on an international range. When utilizing the crucial basis of “Gimme Gimme Gimme (A Man After Midnight)” of the Abba, the queen of pop presented the Swedish team of the 1970s to a brand-new generation of followers.

“Bitch I’m Madonna” (2015) – 336 million

Already “Bitch I’m Madonna” represents itself, right? The video damaged the net in 2015 by combining the vocalist’s popular pals, such as Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Kanye West, Beyonc é, Diplo and also Rita Ora.

Shakira

“Ojos Así” (1998)– 118 million sights

“Ojos Así” was tape-recorded for the 4th cd ofShakira “Dónde están los ladrones?” At the moment, the track came to a head at number 9 and also 22 on the Billboard Latin Pop Songs and also Latin Songs graphes in theUnited States It was just one of mtv’s most broadcast clips that year.

“Hips Don’t Lie” (2005) – 953 million

“Hips Don’t Lie” took Shakira to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for the very first time. For those that do not recognize, the tune is a customized variation of “Dance Like This“, tune by Wyclef Jean with the involvement of Claudette Ortiz, launched in 2004 as component of the soundtrack to the movie “Dirty Dancing 2 — Havana Nights”.

“Chantaje” (2016)– 2.6 billion

The collaboration with Maluma, “Chantaje“, is his 2nd most watched clip on the system. The tune was chosen for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and also Best Urban Fusion Performance at the 2018Latin Grammyawards The chemistry of both Colombian celebrities is warm!

“Me Gusta” (2020) – 168 million

And it was with “Me Gusta” that Shakira handled to get to the mark and also match the Madonna! It was the vocalist’s 40th video clip to strike over 100 million sights.

Did you appreciate this tale? Click right here to learn more Oh My God web content! by POPline. It has checklists, inquisitiveness, virals, celebrities, k-pop, fact programs and also even more concerning popular culture!