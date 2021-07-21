Irina Shayk is selling a lip treatment with 24 carat gold

The Russian version signed up with Mimi Luz ón to reproduce her mouth in a EUR129 item that can be made use of 3 times.

She was the popular partner of Cristiano Ronaldo and also Bradley Cooper and also has actually also been thought about the sexiest female on the planet. Now Irina Shayk, 35, has actually turned over her fleshy lips to the cosmetic market to reproduce and also changed right into an extravagant therapy.

The version coordinated with close friend Mimi Luz ón– a very in-demand skin doctor by Hollywood celebs– that rely upon her mouth to create an item called 24KPure Gold Lip Treatment The result it assures is a mouth as juicy and also “kissable” as Irina’s.

The set.

It expenses 129EUR and also can be made use of 3 times. The procedure is performed in 2 actions: initially, you should use the Epic Lip Mask, a mask with vitamins E and also C and also shea butter, which hydrates and also repair work shallow damages. Then, the 24-carat gold blade with the form of Irina Shayk’s mouth need to be placed on her lips and also allow her substitute 10 mins.

During the procedure, it needs to massage therapy with round activities in order to liquify the gold. The result, they state, results from the treatment of this rare-earth element, which promotes collagen manufacturing and also cell revival. 24K Pure Gold Lip Treatment gets on sale at Mimi Luz ón’s on-line shop.

Then upload to the gallery to see additionally the fresh fragrances you’ll intend to endure springtime arrival.