Jennifer Lopez’s engagement rings valued at R$ 50 million

Jennifer Lopez has actually been involved 5 times and also wedded 3 times– indicating she has actually developed a remarkable collection of rings. And involvement ring professional Zack Stone examined the spectacular jewelry, which was valued at $7 million.

The rock master approximates that JLo got one of the most costly item from ex-husband Marc Anthony– with whom she shares her 2 kids– which the gem with the 2nd highest possible rate was Ben Affleck– that lately integrated.

The very first time JLo obtained wed remained in 1997. She wed dining establishment proprietor Ojani Noa and also when he curved his knee, he offered her with a pear-shaped ruby ring that seemed worth ₤ 100,000. However, both divided after a year with each other and after that it was just in 2001 that Jennifer got a marital relationship proposition once again.

(Photo: Reproduction)

Cris Judd was beside ask Lopez to be his better half and also he did so with an emerald-cut ring.

The fancy item is approximated at 6 numbers of jaw-dropping and also dual the worth of its very first ring, with the preõ of ₤ 200,000. JLo after that finished her marital relationship to the professional dancer– whom she satisfied on the collection of her video for Love Don’t Cost a Thing– and also a year later on, she got the demand from Ben Affleck.

(Photo: Reproduction)

(Photo: Reproduction)

His existing day, Ben offered a 6.10 carat weight ring. The uncommon glowing reducing rock is thought to be worth a remarkable ₤ 2 million. The Hollywood sweetheart and also ceremony leader terminated their weddings in 2004, simply days prior to the special day.

(Photo: Reproduction)

Jennifer included an additional involvement ring to her collection when she remained with artist Marc Anthony.

He asked Jen to be his better half with a glittering Harry Winston ruby that evaluated 8.5 carat weights and also the glittering approximated at 3 million extra pounds. The salsa musician and also pop experience wed in 2004 and also were with each other up until 2011, the separation was settled in 2014.

(Photo: Reproduction)

After her split from Marc, Jennifer started dating Alexander Rodriguez in 2017. The sporting activities celebrity waited 2 years prior to suggesting a ruby involvement ring with 15 carat weight emerald cut, approximated at ₤ 1.5 million.

(Photo: Reproduction)

And lastly, Alex paying out ₤ 1.5 million for JLo’s ring, complete the celebrity’s excellent ₤ 6.8 million collection.

(Photo: Reproduction)

Jennifer Lopez to star in Broadway music TELEVISION special

Singer Jennifer Lopez will certainly companion with Oracle and also Hollywood manufacturer David Ellison to create songs tasks for TELEVISION and also movie. The musicals will certainly be based upon publications from the Concord Theatricals collection, that includes the Rodgers & & Hammerstein brochure. Rodgers and also Hammerstein’s well-known musicals consist of well-known items such as “Carousel”, “South Pacific”, “The King & I”, “The Sound of Music”, “Cinderella” and also “Oklahoma!” to name a few. The vocalist will certainly likewise supervise of the manufacturing of the tasks.

Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions business will certainly create the tasks with Skydance, and also Lopez will certainly star in at the very least among the tasks, Variety reported. Jennifer Lopez claimed in a declaration: “The musicals were part of the tapestry of my childhood. We are very excited to begin our association with Skydance and Concord in reinterpreting some of the most classic musicals and bring them to life in new ways for a new generation. “

Skydance currently had an arrangement with Concord and also is creating a variation for the TELEVISION collection “Oklahoma!”– from “The Blind Side” supervisor John Lee Hancock and also “This Is Us” author Bekah Brunstetter – to be embeded in modern-day times.

Lopez’s manufacturing companions, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and also Benny Medina, will certainly be the exec manufacturers of the songs tasks. Ellison is the manufacturer behind Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” and also “Mission: Impossible 8” along with “Terminator: Dark Fate”.