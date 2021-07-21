Kim Kardashian liketies post-pandemic anxiety with robbery she suffered in Paris – WHO

+



Kim Kardashian (Photo: Reproduction/ E!)

Kim Kardashian, 40, is opening up concerning her anxiousness. The businesswoman talked in the most up to date episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians just how the Covid -19 pandemic and also quarantine influenced his healing after the burglary he experienced in Paris in 2016.

The celebrity was given up by 2 armed and also concealed males, impersonated law enforcement officers, in her resort area throughout a journey to come with style week. According to the statement of the neighborhood authorities, the wrongdoers took around 9 million euros in precious jewelry.

In the episode, Kim aired vent with sibling Khlo é Kardashian: “I haven’t left home since quarantine. I was so scared. People were trying to come to Kanye [West, seu ex-marido] and come to me and ask for pictures. It’s crazy that people feel so comfortable going to someone,” claims Kim, that lately experienced the rap artist’s separation procedure.

She additionally claimed that her very first post-quarantine getaway created “great anxiety on another level.” “I feel like I have agoraphobia [medo de estar sozinho em grandes espaços abertos ou de atravessar lugares públicos] after my robbery in Paris. I hated going out, I didn’t want anyone to know where I was and I didn’t want to be seen,” she claimed.

The businesswoman additionally claimed that the journeys became part of the procedure of recovery her injury, however that she quickly needed to quit due to the pandemic. “I felt like I was coming back, I had just gone to Paris, I started traveling and then the quarantine happened and now I’m, like, a freak again and I never want to leave,” claimed she, that remained in Italy lately.