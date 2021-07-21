Married? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker enjoy Las Vegas and web speculates – Who

+



Kourtney Kardashian and also Travis Barker (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Are Kourtney Kardashian and also Travis Barker wed? That’s what the internet is hypothesizing after the pair delighted in an enjoyable weekend break in Las Vegas – a city well-known for makeshift wedding celebrations, specifically amongst well-known.

The initial sign was when Glen Coco, stylist that deals with Kourtney, uploaded numerous pictures of the pair on their connect with the inscription “NOW I understand why people get married in Vegas! There’s nothing like love and fun.”

In the remarks, netizens presumed the message and also one also asked: “Did you just reveal the big secret?”.

Travis’ little girl Alabama likewise sustained the reports by sharing a picture of both in her Stories and also creating that she is “Very happy” for the pair.

Although they really did not share anything that might provide even more hints concerning the union, Kourtney reposted her stepdaughter’s message with a heart and also captioned her weekend break pictures with the well-known expression “What happens in Vegas….”

Travis Barker’s little girl speak about pair (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

