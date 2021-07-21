Quiz Luisa Sonza: which side of “DOCE 22” are you?

Released on the day of Luisa Sonza’s 23rd birthday celebration, “Sweet 22” signifies a cycle that the vocalist resided in her 22 years, as she herself exposed. The initially 7 tracks have capslock titles and also computer animated beats, consisting of the effective collaboration with Pabllo Vittar and also Anitta, “TURBO MODE“, as well as additionally an unpublished with the American rap artist 6LACK, in “VIP *-*“.

The B-side, or “side to cool”, as Sonza calls it, is a lot more psychological and also with lowercase words. Luisa also admitted that she sobbed composing all the tracks on this side. Most, on the ground,”very cancerous and intense” The track that complies with “WOMAN OF THE YEAR XD” is the one that divides the disc. In “INTERlude :(“, she reviews the discomforts that like, or instead, individuals that do not recognize just how to like, trigger, and also begins the various other component of the cd.

More information of “Candy 22”

The blonde was the very first Brazilian to produce a Enhanced Playlist to the disc, onSpotify Prior to the launch, the playlist had tracks that affected her as a musician and also, mostly, in the manufacturing of”Doce 22″ Britney Spears, Djavan and also also the Beatles were some names on the checklist. Later, the task housed all the tracks from the cd that were offered, in addition to video clips of Luisa discussing a little concerning her principle, the means it was separated and also stories of the tracks.

With the brand-new cd, the vocalist of “MODO TURBO” won the fifth biggest launching of a cd in the background of Spotify Brazil, unmasking names like Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and also alsoTaylor Swift In enhancement, it got to the greatest launching of a nationwide cd of 2021 on the system and also 9 of the 11 tracks racked up in the Top 50 spotify Brazil.

Luisa exposed that she had actually never ever revealed on your own such as this which the procedure was really subconscious, without having actually been configured. “It’s all unfiltered and very sincere. It’s not Luisa Sonza, it’s the Luisa Gerloff” confessed the musician. Even subjecting herself after the struggling year she had, due to a lot of debates, the manufacturing of “Doce 22” brought alleviation to her. Sonza claimed the workshop really felt full.

The cd additionally has fantastic recommendations to the 2000s, with the visuals of its tracks, along with the track”2000 s2″ Not recognizing just how to state concerning the straight ideas of each rhythm of the tracks of the job, Sonza exposed that he has funk, backcountry, blues and also gaucho songs.

But it’s not over yet. The tracks “BREAKFAST ; P“, in collaboration with Ludmilla, “ANACONDA *o* ~~~“, with Mariah Angeliq, and also “fugitives 🙂“, a cooperation with Jão, are yet to be launched. Luisa, nonetheless, has actually not yet launched the day on which the tracks will certainly appear to the general public.