Shakira denies tax fraud in Spain claiming she resided in the Bahamas – 07/08/2021

Barcelona (Spain), July 8 (EFE).- Singer Shakira, checked out for tax obligation scams in Spain, attempted to reject this cost by suggesting that she had a certification of long-term house in the Bahamas which up until 2015 her visibility in Spain did not surpass the target date that would certainly compel her to pay tax obligations.

Legal resources informed Efe, a specialist designated by the Colombian musician’s protection and also an examiner from the Spanish Tax Agency showed up on Thursday at the Barcelona court where Shakira is being checked out for ripping off 14.5 million euros (concerning R$ 90 million) in tax obligations in between 2012 and also 2014.

The primary conversation in between the celebrations was whether the vocalist resided in Spain greater than 183 days a year, the minimal time to get the standing of financial local.

The district attorney’s grievance is based upon records from the Tax Agency that keep that Shakira summarizing the repayment of tax obligations to the Spanish Treasury by claiming that she did not stay in this nation and also hid her revenue via a business network based upon tax obligation sanctuaries.

On the various other hand, her protection affirms that, throughout the years checked out, the vocalist had a certification of long-term house in the Bahamas, a paper that Spanish assessors do not identify for tax obligation residency objectives.

In a declaration to the court on the problem of examination, Shakira claimed that prior to 2015 just checked out the Catalan funding promptly because of his partnership with the Barcelona gamer, Gerard Piqu é, whom he wed in 2011 and also has 2 youngsters, birthed in 2013 and also 2015.

In enhancement to the days of reliable house, the celebrations do not talk about either the illegal cost – which the vocalist has actually currently gone back to the Treasury – neither the network of business domiciled in the British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Malta, Panama and also Luxembourg with which she transported the advantages of her specialist task.

In its grievance, district attorneys charge Shakira and also her tax obligation consultant in the United States of 6 criminal activities versus the Public Treasury for formulating a “plan” not to pay the equivalent tax obligations, via a network of business based in tax obligation sanctuaries, which were officially the owners of the earnings they got.

In enhancement, according to the charge, the vocalist authorized contracts with the tax obligation authorities of Luxembourg, the supposed “Tax Ruling”, to get “specific and privileged conditions of taxation”, when she currently lived in Spain and also had a commitment to pay her tax obligations in this nation.

In complete, the procedure approximates at 12.3 million euros (R$ 76 million) the quantity that need to have been strained by revenue tax obligation in 2012, 2013 and also 2014, and also nearly 2.2 million euros (R$ 13.6 million) which had actually paid to the Treasury of the Region of Catalonia for the properties it had in those years.

The treatment is still under examination and also, according to a declaration of her protection, Shakira provides her “absolute willingness to collaborate” to deal with “the difference of criteria”.