Simu Liu celebrates 2 years of his announcement as the hero Shang-Chi

Liu disclosed that he attempted to clarify the League of Legends video game to none besidesAngelina Jolie

In a timeline where the globe hasn’t picked up virtually an entire year, Shang-Chi and also the Legend of the Ten Rings would certainly have been launched in cinemas.

however Shang-Chi— like basically every various other movie on earth– has actually been postponed or the various other, and also 2 years have actually formally passed given that Simu Liu was cast as the Kung Fu Master of the movie.

On the mid-day of Tuesday (20 ), Liu commemorated the celebration remembering an amusing tale entailing the celebrity of The Eternals, Angelina Jolie.

According to the celebrity of Shang-Chi, among his very first discussions with a coworker of the MCU entailed a comprehensive description of the video game League of Legends, and also it occurred that Jolie got on the opposite of the discussion.

“On this day, two years ago at Comic-Con, I sat down at Angelina Jolie’s desk and tried to explain League of Legends to her,” Liu tweeted. “Oh, and some other things happened too, I guess.”

Shang-Chi and also the Legend of the Ten Rings strikes cinemas September 2.