Thiaguinho talks about inspirations in Bruno Mars, Beyoncé and Justin Bieber

Thiaguinho, among the best samba as well as pagode vocalists, remained in our POPline.Space, physical room that remains in Rio de Janeiro, as well as he was below to take part in the”POPline Challenge” The objective is to pick from the magazine of documents of the Store Regards the musicians that is most influenced. In this situation, he selected 2 symbols of worldwide pop.

Bruno Mars

Thiaguinho exposed his appreciation for Bruno Mars by picking the LP “Unorthodox Jukebox“.

“He’s an artist who influences me a lot, especially in live performances. His show is very dynamic, that he interacts a lot with the band and I also have a lot of this harmony with my band. It’s the band of power, they’re all wonderful artists, amazing artists” he described.

Beyonc é

And that claims there’s no pop queen? Thiaguinho Quoted Beyonc é as well as selected the LP “Lemonade“!

“She is one of the artists I consider one of the greatest of all time. I had the opportunity to watch her show in Brasilia and it’s a phenomenon… Singing, dancing, I’m a big fan myself! I have a great admiration for Beyoncé” he claimed.

Justin Bieber

The Brazilian did not conceal his appreciation for Justin Bieber as well as selected the “Justice“, the vocalist’s newest cd.

“From the beginning he was very passionate about music. I’ve watched his documentary and identified with his willingness to win. He with the guitar, singing in the street, publishing his own video on the internet… And today you’ve become this great artist. With every passing album I admire more, it is finding itself more and more musically” release.

