“Cambia el Paso”: Jennifer Lopez releases cover and excerpt from the clip of her new song

After launching the video for “In The Morning” previously in the year, Jennifer Lopez is back!

In collaboration with Rauw Alejandro, J.Lo launched the cover as well as passage of the clip of his brand-new track, “Cambia el Paso”.

On the cover, J.Lo shows up all sensuous, showering in a sea in a bra as well as brief pants.

Already in the passage of the clip launched, the vocalist shows up strolling the roads of Miami,Florida Check:

Another information that stood out, was the vocalist’s vibrant position in the blog post, in which she obtains 4 as well as leaves her abundant busts on display screen.

F oto: Play/Instagram

It deserves bearing in mind that the brand-new hit of the partnership in between both vocalists brings beats of reggaeton, which assure to place everybody to dance.

In a meeting for a UNITED STATE songs program, J.Lo stated that “Cambia el Paso” has to do with modification as well as not hesitating to take an advance.

“All one wants is just to dance again. You have to live, be yourself, be happy. That’s what music is about,” the vocalist stated.

The assumption is that “Cambia el Paso” will certainly belong to the musician’s following cd. And the clip is arranged to premiere following Friday (9 ).

