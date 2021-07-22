Demi Lovato presents “My Girlfriends are My Boyfriends” at event

– ADVERTISING AND MARKETING –



On Tuesday (29 ), Demi Lovato launched the discussion made last Friday (25) at the 2021Pride Youtube The occasion was advertised by Youtube Originals to commemorate LGBTQIA+ satisfaction as well as, from time to time, among the tunes picked by the musician was “My Girlfriend Are My Boyfriends”.

The track, launched last April, was taped in collaboration with rap artistSaweetie However, Demi Lovato’s engagement did not come down to simply one efficiency. The vocalist existed for a hr, in between discussions, meetings with unique visitors as well as link with followers via video clip telephone calls.

Like her, various other musicians from the LGBTQIA+ area participated in the occasion, such as Elton John as well asDaniel Howell Last May, Demi introduced that she determines as a non-binary individual in her socials media as well as in your podcast “4D with Demi Lovato“.

On the podcast, she claimed: “During the last year and a half, I have gone through a process of healing and reflection. With the help of this work, I had the revelation that I identify as a non-binary person. That said, I’ll officially change my pronouns to ‘they/them’. I believe that this better represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to have more authenticity and honesty about who I am, whom I am still discovering.” Watch the musician’s efficiency on the Youtube gamer at the end of the article.

