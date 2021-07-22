Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges – WHO

+



Harvey Weinstein (Photo: Getty Images)

Harvey Weinstein went to a hearing on Wednesday (21) in a court in Los Angeles County, United States, where he deals with 11 matters of sex criminal offenses. The movie manufacturer that was officially prosecuted rejected any type of costs with a main charm.

The costs are of sexual offense arrests for numerous years, including 5 various females. In feedback, Weinstein begged innocent to the costs. The 11 accusations weinstein is implicated of in California connect to supposed occasions that happened in between 2004 as well as 2005.

According to THE TMZ web site, Weinstein will certainly stay in the protection of los angeles authorities while the situation is pending.

The previous manufacturer was extradited from New York to Los Angeles onTuesday He’s currently offering time in a New York state jail for sexual offense. Weinsten was punished by a New York court to 23 years behind bars after being condemned of 2 of the 5 matters of sex-related transgression to which he remained in u.S. court.

If founded guilty of all criminal offenses, the manufacturer can obtain a sentence of approximately 140 years behind bars, which would certainly amount to the 23 that the New York court has actually pursued rape as well as sexual offense.

In total amount, greater than 80 females have actually implicated the previous manufacturer of sex criminal offenses as well as transgression. The procedure to relocate Weinstein to California started in 2014, however needed to be stopped by the coronavirus pandemic.

Celebrities such as Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cara Delevingne as well as Lea Seydoux shared minutes when they were bothered by the manufacturer. Lauren Sivan, a TELEVISION support, claimed she was collared in a vacant location of a New York dining establishment in 2007 by the manufacturer, that supposedly masturbated before her.