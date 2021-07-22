Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are ‘on the same page’, source says

Jennifer Lopez and also Ben Affleck are taking pleasure in settlement in no rush for the following actions.











Ben Affleck and also Jennifer Lopez in 2003





The vocalist and also star, that got here to be participated in 2003 yet damaged the involvement as a result of “excessive media attention,” resumed their love just recently after almost 17 years apart.

Now a resource informed ‘E! News’ that regardless of every little thing being going from wind to demanding, the pair is not quickly to obtain wed.

“They are fully committed to each other. They are connected and involved, and do not feel the need to commit or even marry. You’ve both been through this and don’t think it’s necessary anymore. They’re both super sure about the relationship, and Ben idolizes her. All close friends think they are a perfect match,” the resource exposed.

Ben was wed to starlet Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, and also J-Lo was wed to Ojani Noa, Chris Judd and also Marc Anthony for many years.

Recently, Jennifer and also Ben were found throughout a see to a home valued at $65 million [cerca de R$ 445 milhões, em conversão atual] situated on the west side ofLos Angeles

Although sources just recently reported that the lovebirds were intending to relocate with each other, a close friend guaranteed the information portal ‘TMZ’ that Ben was simply helping Jennifer in her look for residential or commercial properties in the city.

That means, the celebrity – that presently copes with her 2 kids in Miami – will certainly be closer to the cherished, yet without the stress to share the exact same roof covering.