Jennifer Lopez releases single with Rauw Alejandro

The collaboration in between Jennifer Lopez and also Rauw Alejandro! The tune is truly called “Cambia El Paso”, as she had actually been suggesting in messages on social media networks. The track was offered on electronic systems on Monday (5/7).

In a meeting with SiriusXM radio, Jennifer Lopez spoke about the solitary– his brand-new wager inSpanish “The song says ‘just take the step, move on, do what you need to do’. If something is not looking right, whatever it is in your life, just make that move and dance”, Commented

Listen to “Cambia El Paso”:

Music will certainly win clip

The vocalists satisfied in Miami in very early June for the recording of the clip of“Cambia El Paso” They taped for 9 hrs at theGoodtime Hotel According to a single person existing informed People publication, “Jennifer was radiant and full of energy.”

Even with a great deal of job, she revealed compassion behind the scenes and also postured for pictures with the admirers that acknowledged her on the lease. The Miami Beach Police Department also uploaded an image with her backstage.

Who’s Rauw Alejandro?

Today among the 50 most paying attention musicians worldwide on Spotify, Rauw Alejandro was birthed inPuerto Rico He sings R&B and also dancehall, and also has actually taped with names like Selena Gomez, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Farruko, to name a few.

presently Rauw Alejandro remains in fourth put on Spotify’s international graphes, with”Todo De Ti” The tune collects 249 million streams on the system. It’s one of the most pumped Latin songs these days. The clip additionally passed 209 million hits.

Watch the clip from “Todo de Ti”:

Joining the vocalist is wonderful forJennifer Lopez His songs will certainly get to a more youthful target market with him. The celebrity has 41 million regular monthly audiences on Spotify, 8.9 million Subscribers on YouTube and also 8 million fans on Instagram.